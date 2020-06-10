Joe Biden Shuts Down Trump Attacks on Democrats Over ‘Defund Police’: ‘He Lies…He Should Just Stop!’

Former Vice President Joe Biden hit back at President Donald Trump’s attacks on Democrats over activist calls to “defund the police,” telling CBS News that “He lies” and that Trump “should just stop!”

In an interview that aired during Tuesday night’s CBS News special “Justice for All,” anchor Norah O’Donnell asked Biden if he supported defunding the police. In a response that was released ahead of the broadcast, Biden replied ““No, I don’t support defunding the police. I support conditioning federal aid to police, based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness. And, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.”

But in the full interview, O’Donnell went on to asked Biden about Trump’s recent attacks on Democrats, in which he claimed they want to “defund and abolish the police” based on calls by some activists to do that — or variations thereof.

“Does it hurt Democrats’ cause if there are some in your party that are saying defund the police? The president is suggesting that shows Democrats are weak in terms of law and order,” O’Donnell said.

“The president has no credibility on anything,” Biden said. “He lies. He’s the first person anyone can think of in modern history who’s taking regular military officers and had them move against peaceful demonstrators, causing four former chiefs of staff to say this guy’s bad, this guy’s wrong. He should just stop!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Biden discussed his meeting with the family of George Floyd, the man whose killing at the hands of police sparked now-global protests. HE said the family told him the protests have given them hope.

“They told me how they are encouraged by the fact that the protests here in Texas and other places, all the young white men and women marching with young black men and women, almost as many. It’s going to change. There’s hope. They have hope,” Biden said.

Host Gayle King noted at the top of the interview that the White House declined an invitation for Trump to be interviewed for the program.

Watch above via CBS.

