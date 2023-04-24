John Oliver Torches His Own Network for Rebranding HBO Max: ‘There is Entertainment in Watching a Company Die’

Comedian John Oliver took aim at his own network, HBO, after the company announced its rebranded streaming service.

Oliver made the joke during the Sunday night edition of Last Week Tonight — which has been on HBO for 10 seasons, first launching in 2014. Sunday night’s episode was largely centered on cryptocurrency and Oliver focused on one founder Do Kwon.

“Terra, which was a cryptocurrency launched in 2018 by a brash South Korean entrepreneur named Do Kwon. People had faith in Terra, in part because Kwon exuded confidence. Here he is on Twitch, responding to a question about the volatility of companies in his space,” Oliver said.

The clip show Kwon discussing the longevity of businesses in the crypto market.

“Ninety-five percent are going to die. There’s also entertainment in watching companies die too,” Kwon said.

“I mean, that’s pretty cocky, but I guess he is kind of right,” Oliver said. “There can be entertainment in watching a company die.”

“Incidentally, I believe that’s the new slogan for Max. Hey, do you like HBO but want ads, the Property Brothers, and also don’t like HBO — Max. There’s entertainment in watching a company die,” Oliver said.

This is not the first time Oliver has taken a swipe at his own company who he often refers to as “business daddy.”

HBO Max will be rebranding to Max in May which will provide subscribers with all the HBO content in addition to Discovery Plus content.

Watch above via Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

