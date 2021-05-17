Judge Rules Manslaughter Case Against Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Can Proceed

A Minnesota judge has ruled that there is probable cause for former Brooklyn Center, MN police officer Kim Potter to face a second degree manslaughter charge for her fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. Potter, who is White, killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black man and father, during a traffic stop in April. The shooting set off days of unrest in the city of 30,000.

Wright was pulled over for driving with expired tags, and during the stop police noticed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. As an officer attempted to place Wright under arrest, he wrested away from him and went back into the driver’s seat of the car. According to body camera footage released by the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Potter can be heard yelling, “I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!”

She then drew her firearm, which she used to shoot Wright, killing him. Potter resigned from the force, as did Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who said he believes she fired her gun by accident.

Wright family attorney Ben Crump disagreed. On Twitter, he noted Potter’s 26 years of service on the force and suggested she knows the difference between a Taser and a gun.

Ofc. Kim Potter killed Daunte Wright — but did she know the difference between a handgun and a taser? The facts:

‼️ 26 years as a police officer — She was 6 YEARS into her career when Daunte was BORN!

‼️ Serves as police union president

‼️ Defended questionable actions before… pic.twitter.com/M9eMU7Tyjw — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 13, 2021

The judge has set a tentative trial date of Dec. 6.

Wright’s killing happened during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty on three counts – including second degree murder – for killing George Floyd in 2020. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]