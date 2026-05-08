BREAKING: Trump Announces 3-Day Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a three-day ceasefire beginning May 9, which he said would pause “all kinetic activity” in the ongoing war and include a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange between the two countries.

His post read:

I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II. This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country. This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump’s announcement came amid escalating tensions ahead of Russia’s May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, as both countries accused the other of violating ceasefires — even though both countries declared them separately. According to The New York Times on Thursday, Russia warned of possible retaliation if Ukraine disrupted the parade, while Ukraine continued long-range drone strikes inside Russian territory.

Zelenskyy responded in an address on Thursday, saying Moscow wanted “Ukraine’s permission to hold their parade” before “go[ing] back to killing our people and waging war.” He also defended Ukraine’s recent strikes as an “entirely just response to Russian strikes.”

This past February marked four years since Russia invaded Ukraine. In August, Trump hosted Putin in Alaska to discuss the conflict, and last February, he hosted Zelenskyy in the White House.

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