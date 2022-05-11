Judge Throws Out Jan. 6 Plea Deal For Far-Right Streamer ‘Baked Alaska’ After He Says He’s ‘Innocent’ in Court

A judge tossed a plea deal for a far-right streamer and blogger known as “Baked Alaska” after he proclaimed his innocence in court Wednesday.

Baked Alaska, whose real name is Anthime Joseph Gionet, had agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor after he filmed himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to NBC News, Gionet had agreed to admit guilt on a count, recognizing he “willfully and knowingly paraded, demonstrated, and picketed” during the riot.

The deal fell apart quickly Wednesday in court after Gionet proclaimed his innocence after being questioned by a judge.

NBC reported Judge Emmet G. Sullivan asked the defendant if he was agreeing to plead guilty because he truly felt he was guilty.

Gionet responded he did not believe he was guilty of committing a crime.

“I wanted to go to trial, but the prosecutors if I [went] to trial, they would put a felony on me, so I think this is probably the better route,” Gionet told the court. “I believe I’m innocent … but they’re saying if I go to trial they’re going to hit me with a felony.”

Rather than proceed with the plea deal, Sullivan scheduled a felony trial for next year.

“If Mr. Gionet wants to go to trial, he’ll get a fair trial, like anyone and everyone else who has appeared before me, regardless of the charges,” the judge said. “I’m not trying to trick you. … Don’t plead guilty to please me.”

NBC reported Gionet will have the opportunity to take the plea deal for another 60 days.

Gionet was arrested last year by the FBI after he live-streamed himself from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

He formerly worked for Buzzfeed before he became a blogger on the right.

