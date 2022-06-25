‘Just Delete This Honestly’: Kamala Harris Slammed for Tweeting ‘Tone-Deaf’ Pic Watching Roe Protests on TV
Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted the above photo with an accompanying message, on Friday evening following the 5-4 Supreme Court Decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned landmark Roe v. Wade case, and it was not taken well.
On Friday, the Supreme Court announced a decision on Dobbs v. Jackson, striking down a nearly fifty-year precedent of the right to an abortion in the United States. According to the ruling, each state is given the autonomy to determine the legality of abortion procedures and many already have trigger laws in place to ban abortion outright.
The following tweet was a comment by the Vice President regarding the consequential Supreme Court decision, in which she attempted to console Americans concerned about the future of reproductive health across the nation. Harris pledged her commitment to those “who feel alone and are scared,” and promised that “we are in this fight together,” while pictured aboard air force one watching the news unfold.
I know there are women out there who are afraid. To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to know the President and I are fighting for you and your rights. We are in this fight together. pic.twitter.com/1J54ZY2aYk
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 24, 2022
Almost immediately, Harris began receiving social media backlash for the photo that accompanied the message, including from actor James Urbaniak and YouTube star Kendall Rae.
I want you to know: we are watching TV https://t.co/vVJnEcVpLE
— James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) June 25, 2022
Just delete this honestly
— Kendall Rae (@KendallRaeOnYT) June 25, 2022
Some were quick to comment on how the photo seemed somewhat out of touch with the messaging the Vice President was attempting to promote.
Um. 36,000 feet above everything, watching on a big ass TV in a private plane, and the message is “we’re in this together”? I’m not sure you guys get where the rest of us are at right now. https://t.co/nJBkd7G3lW
— Joan McCarter 🌻 (@joanmccarter) June 25, 2022
Not VP Kamala Harris watching the erosion of #RoeVsWade from her plane, at a distance. Whoever thought this was good photo-op needs to be fired immediately.
This is literally the embodiment of thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/AoPB0E18xU
— Anna Gifty (@itsafronomics) June 25, 2022
even if u think democrat leadership are cynics or uninterested in governing or incompetent, you have to admire how often they choose the most impotent option possible. a photo from a private jet. singing “God Bless America” while ppl protest nearby. reading poems. it’s amazing. https://t.co/W9ohGKuU5I
— Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) June 25, 2022
Who was the strategist that decided a photo op on a taxpayer funded private plane both physically and metaphorically above the people watching pensively while not demonstrating action was a good idea? https://t.co/AmlVzwvN7a
— Imani Barbarin, MAGC | Crutches&Spice ♿️ (@Imani_Barbarin) June 25, 2022
you could try and try but you would not invent a more cutting visual metaphor for the democrats’ total detachment from the abortion fight than this https://t.co/1oO2NFuQGi
— Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) June 25, 2022
"we're in this together" literally watching this from the motherfuckin' sky https://t.co/OKlo81yyHV
— David M Willis! (@damnyouwillis) June 25, 2022
So, more or less, "thoughts and prayers…" https://t.co/z18WQ9jvkZ
— Trent Reinsmith (@TrentReinsmith) June 25, 2022
Others replied asking for more specific actions that the Vice President is taking to fight for American rights as stated.
Can you be more specific actually
— Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) June 24, 2022
Like…with vibes, or????
— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) June 25, 2022
go girl give us nothing
— roslyn talusan (@roslyntalusan) June 24, 2022
Yawn. Outline your plans or keep these empty promises in the drafts. https://t.co/kaUvh6sUPT
— first of all, bitch, … (@thejournalista) June 25, 2022
