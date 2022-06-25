Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted the above photo with an accompanying message, on Friday evening following the 5-4 Supreme Court Decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned landmark Roe v. Wade case, and it was not taken well.

On Friday, the Supreme Court announced a decision on Dobbs v. Jackson, striking down a nearly fifty-year precedent of the right to an abortion in the United States. According to the ruling, each state is given the autonomy to determine the legality of abortion procedures and many already have trigger laws in place to ban abortion outright.

The following tweet was a comment by the Vice President regarding the consequential Supreme Court decision, in which she attempted to console Americans concerned about the future of reproductive health across the nation. Harris pledged her commitment to those “who feel alone and are scared,” and promised that “we are in this fight together,” while pictured aboard air force one watching the news unfold.

I know there are women out there who are afraid. To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to know the President and I are fighting for you and your rights. We are in this fight together. pic.twitter.com/1J54ZY2aYk — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 24, 2022

Almost immediately, Harris began receiving social media backlash for the photo that accompanied the message, including from actor James Urbaniak and YouTube star Kendall Rae.

I want you to know: we are watching TV https://t.co/vVJnEcVpLE — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) June 25, 2022 Just delete this honestly — Kendall Rae (@KendallRaeOnYT) June 25, 2022

Some were quick to comment on how the photo seemed somewhat out of touch with the messaging the Vice President was attempting to promote.

Others replied asking for more specific actions that the Vice President is taking to fight for American rights as stated.

