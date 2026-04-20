Watch: Congressman Busts Out Shatner-Esque Rendition of ‘The Gambler’ During House Floor Eulogy for Songwriter

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) busted out his version of the 1978 Kenny Rogers hit “The Gambler” on the House floor Monday to eulogize prolific Nashville songwriter Don Schlitz.

Schlitz, who won a Grammy for that crossover hit and had 24 number-ones on the Country charts, died Thursday in Nashville after suffering an aneurysm. He was 73.

When it was his turn to take the House podium, Cohen began belting out without warning, “You got to know when to hold ’em. Know when to fold ’em.”

As he continued with the chorus, Cohen stopped trying to sing and finished with a sort of recitation, reminiscent of William Shatner’s dramatic reading of Elton John’s “Rocket Man” as he puffed on a cigarette during a 1978 performance.

“If you recognize those words, which most Americans would, it’s the words that are in ‘The Gambler,'” Cohen began. “‘The Gambler’ was performed successfully by Kenny Rogers, but it was written by Don Schlitz. Don Schlitz was 23 years old when he wrote that song. He was one of the greatest songwriters of our time.”

Cohen continued, “He’d come to Nashville after going to Duke for a while. He wanted to be a songwriter, and he came to Nashville with $80 in his pocket. That was the first song he wrote that ever got recorded. Bobby Bare did it first, didn’t sell enough or well, and then finally Kenny Rogers got it, and it’s become one of the greatest songs we know in history. That song would win him both the Song of the Year at the CMA awards, and the Country Song of the Year at the Grammys.”

“He was also a friend of mine,” Cohen said. “He was a wonderful human being with a big heart. He used to call me his congressman, even though he lived in Nashville and I was in Memphis. I was honored by that appellation, and I’ll take it for the rest of my life as a great honor.

Cohen added, “He leaves behind a great legacy and a great history of country music and songs that move the spirit. God bless you, my friend, Don Schlitz.”

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

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