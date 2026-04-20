‘A**hole Who’s Out of His Depth’: UK’s Keir Starmer Absolutely Flamed by His Own Allies

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was the subject of a devastating Politico report in which he was described by one source as “an a**hole who’s out of his depth.”

“While he [Starmer] rages at the failings of ‘the state’ and fires officials for letting him down, many of those he has burned over the past 21 months are now turning on him. And they are bitter,” reported Tim Ross, Esther Webber, and Dan Bloom. ”

A dozen politicians, aides, and officials — including some who have worked intimately with the prime minister in Downing Street — spoke to POLITICO on condition of anonymity, because the matter is sensitive, and described a leader defined primarily by his absence. “Starmer, they say, has no ability to manage a team; an aversion to conflict; no guiding mission for power; no energy to drive change; little interest in people; and no interest in political strategy. While not all agree, some suggest Starmer just isn’t willing to do the tough work a prime minister must — perhaps because he likes his time away from the office more than he should.”

“Lots of people think Keir Starmer is a good man who is out of his depth,” a Labour Party insider told Ross, Webber, and Bloom. “Wrong. He’s an asshole who’s out of his depth.”

According to Politico, Starmer’s appointment of Peter Mandelson, a former friend of the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, as the British ambassador to the United States, has created ” crisis of faith threatening to end Starmer’s leadership,” a crisis accentuated by his penchant for blaming his team for his problems.

“It is a common observation among officials and MPs that leaders who are successful and stay the course in office, like Labour ex-PM Tony Blair and Tory former premier David Cameron, keep a stable team of talented loyalists throughout,” observed Ross, Webber, and Bloom. “In the short time since becoming premier, Starmer has had three chiefs of staff, five directors of communications, three cabinet secretaries to run the civil service, and two principal private secretaries in charge of his office.”

“He self-evidently cannot build a functional team,” a former government official told the trio. “It’s not a serious operation.”

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