JUST IN: Al Jazeera Journalist Killed In West Bank During Israeli-Palestinian Clashes

An Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed on Wednesday while covering clashes between the Israeli Defense Forces and Palestinian gunmen at a refugee camp.

Al Jazeera Media Network condemned Akleh’s death and blamed Israel though it remains unclear who shot her.

In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Palestine, Shireen Abu Akleh, targeting her with live fire early this morning, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, while conducting her journalistic duty, clearly wearing a press jacket that identifies her a journalist, covering the Israeli occupation forces storming of Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. Al Jazeera Media Network condemns this heinous crime, which intends to only prevent the media from conducting their duty. Al Jazeera holds the Israeli government and the occupation forces responsible for the killing of Shireen. It also calls on the international community to condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their intentional targeting and killing of Shireen.

“We have offered the Palestinians a joint pathological investigation into the sad death of journalist Shireen Abu [Akleh]. Journalists must be protected in conflict zones and we all have a responsibility to get to the truth,” tweeted Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. “Israel’s security forces will continue to operate wherever necessary to prevent terrorism and the murder of Israelis.”

Israel’s security forces will continue to operate wherever necessary to prevent terrorism and the murder of Israelis. — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) May 11, 2022

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett defended the IDF while lamenting Akleh’s death.

“Our forces from the IDF returned fire as accurately, carefully, and responsibly as possible. Sadly, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in the exchange,” he said. “To uncover the truth, there must be a real investigation, and the Palestinians are currently preventing that. Without a serious investigation, we will not reach the truth.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com