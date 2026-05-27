Katie Miller Says Telling Her ‘Ugly F***’ Husband to ‘Shut Up’ Is ‘Violent Political Rhetoric’ 

Former Trump administration official Katie Miller slammed a tweet from the official X account of the Democratic Party, which called her husband “ugly.”

On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated John Cornyn in a U.S. Senate Republican primary runoff and will face Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in November. Republicans’ attacks on Talarico have been vicious, if not sophomoric. On Wednesday, Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters referred to the lawmaker as “James Talafreako” and repeated the false claim that Talarico is a vegan. The GOP has seized on Talarico’s past claim that god does not have a gender. Previously, he alleged there are six biological sexes. On Fox News, one host questioned whether the 37-year-old single lawmaker’s girlfriend even exists.

Miller’s husband, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, posted on X that Talarico is “transgender,” to which the official Democratic Party account replied, “shut up you ugly f***.”

Katie Miller appeared on Wednesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, where she alleged that response amounted to violent discourse.

“This is the same violent political rhetoric that is leading people to shooting up, whether it be the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, or President Trump in Butler,” she said. “But what remains to be seen is this is an anonymous account, and it is run actually by a sad liberal woman named Paulina, which is why Pew says 50% of liberal women at some time have identified that they have a mental health disorder. And she is certainly one of them. What a sad state for the pathetic Democrat party.”

Miller was referring to Paulina Mangubat, who posts on the Democrats’ official X account.

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