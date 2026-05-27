Abby Phillip Reports Trump Has Threatened 1 Out of Every 13 Countries In the World

CNN host Abby Phillip said that President Donald Trump had threatened one out of every thirteen countries in the world on Wednesday after his comment about Oman.

Trump made his latest threat at a Wednesday cabinet meeting when asked about a New York Times report that claimed Iranian officials have engaged in discussions with neighboring country and U.S. ally Oman. The talks reportedly center on the possibility that the two could partner on Iran’s ongoing efforts to charge fees to all vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Nobody’s gonna control it,” Trump said of the strait. “We’re gonna watch over it. We’ll watch over it, but nobody’s gonna control it. That’s part of the negotiation that we have. They would like to control it. Nobody’s gonna control it. It’s international waters. And Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow ’em up. They understand that. They’ll be fine.”

During a conversation about the threat on Wednesday’s edition of NewsNight, Phillip noted a new CNN analysis that the president had now threatened a massive number of countries.

“I’m not really sure what that is all about, but I guess it’s worth noting that Trump has now threatened one in thirteen nations on this planet,” she said. “The fifteenth time he’s threatened a country since, I guess, he became president the second time around. I mean, is the answer to, I guess, if it’s a nail and you’ve got a hammer, the only thing that you can do is just use the hammer?”

The analysis clarifies that some of those threats were made in both terms, and some were directed at specific parties rather than governments. It outlines the seven countries Trump has launched strikes against– Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen– and the other threatened nations. These are Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Denmark via Greenland, Mexico, Panama, and Oman. The president’s threats against Mexico and North Korea were made in his first term in office.

Watch above via CNN.

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