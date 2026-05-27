CNN Host Cuts Off Scott Jennings in Brawl Over Black Vote: ‘It’s My Show, Last Word’

CNN host and legal analyst Laura Coates cut off GOP pundit Scott Jennings over his take on the dilution of Black political power, jumping in to refute him and ending the argument by declaring, “Yeah, it’s my show, last word!”

President Donald Trump touched off an ever-escalating redistricting war when he demanded that red states redraw their maps to gain advantages in the 2026 midterms — and dared Democrats to do the same.

That war escalated when the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision striking down a majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana in a ruling that further weakened protections embedded in the Voting Rights Act.

In rapid fashion, Republican legislatures in states across the South leapt to redistrict under the new ruling, which critics say dilutes Black representation.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s Laura Coates Live, Coates discussed the issue with a panel that included Jennings, Chuck Rocha, Ashley Etienne, and Shermichael Singleton.

When Jennings claimed the VRA case did not “undermine Black political power” because Black people still get one vote apiece, Coates jumped in with relish — and drew laughter with her emphatic “last word”:

ETIENNE: I think Democrats are going to continue to fight fire with fire because we understand that this isn’t just about November. Again, it’s a long- term play to undermine Black political power. JENNINGS: How does this — how does the Callais case, the VRA case, undermine Black political power? All Black Americans, all white Americans, all Americans before the Callais case had one vote. Now, they all still have the franchise and they have one vote. Why is it undermining Black political power just to take away an artificial floor of Democratic seats? COATES: Oh, me, me, me. ETIENNE: Go for it. COATES: OK, I’m taking this. ETIENNE: The lawyer on that. COATES: That was in the voting section of the Civil Rights Division. And I’ll tell you, as everyone realizes, that when you dilute the voting power of a particular population, the one person, one vote is essentially a myth. If you tell them that they’re going to be separated and can never actually vote for a candidate that they’re choosing or have the opportunity to have that candidate elected, that’s problematic. And before you give me that squint, don’t tell me that Republicans have fewer offices in the New England River, but the crux of the matter is the Voting Rights Act in 1965 was designed to make sure that voting strength was universal. And if you dilute that power through gerrymandering in separating districts, then you do undermine the ability to do that very thing. JENNINGS: Their power to do what, though? COATES: To elect a candidate of their choosing. Not entitled to the winner, but a candidate of your choosing. JENNINGS: But they’re going to go to the polls. And they’re going to see names on a ballot. And they can vote for anybody on that ballot they want. To me, the underpinning of your argument is Black political power must be aimed only at one political party. I think the conservative argument here is that Black voters, white voters, any voters in any community ought to expect out of both parties an argument. What’s best for me as an individual American voter? COATES: Well, your argument is — JENNINGS: And so, to try to group people together and say, you all are — you are all forced to vote for one kind of a candidate, aka Democrats — COATES: I hear you. I hear you, Scott, but you’re not — you’re not quoting my argument. You’re quoting someone else’s. Mine is actually directly related to the voting power. And it’s not about partisanship. You asked the question as to why and how it could undermine Black voting strength. If what you say is true, there would have been no reason to dissect Memphis in the way that it was. If what you say was true, there’d be no reason to gerrymander district with a goal towards what President Trump spoke about, trying to add particular numbers to one particular side. I think people universally do want one person, one vote to actually be the case, but with gerrymandering, that can’t exist. Stand by, everyone. We got more to talk about. (JENNINGS MAKES FACE) Yeah! It’s my show, last word! (LAUGHTER)

Watch above via CNN’s Laura Coates Live.

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