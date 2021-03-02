The Biden administration withdrawing Neera Tanden’s nomination to be director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Tanden’s confirmation became incredibly unlikely due to opposition by Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV) in an evenly divided Senate.

There was some hope that at least one Republican would vote to support Tanden, but a number of GOP senators seen as potential yes-votes publicly said they wouldn’t. Tanden met with Senator Lisa Murkowski (R- AK), but as of Tuesday afternoon the senator said she hasn’t made her mind up yet.

The Washington Post broke news that the Biden White House is planning to withdraw her nomination “as early as Tuesday evening.”

This comes after multiple statements from White House officials saying, after Manchin’s announcement, that they were going to keep fighting to get her confirmed.

In her statement released by the White House, Tanden said, “It now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities.”

It's official. President Biden: "I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget." Her letter as released by the WH. pic.twitter.com/7wQgK6HCS0 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 2, 2021

The brief statement from President Joe Biden says Tanden will serve in another role in his administration.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]