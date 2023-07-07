JUST IN: Biden Probe Chief James Comer Demands Briefing On ‘Shameful’ White House Cocaine Discovery

Kentucky Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer has demanded a briefing on the discovery of cocaine at the White House.

The Secret Service discovered a suspicious powder Sunday night, initial testing of which indicated the substance was cocaine — after which a full lab panel confirmed the preliminary test, and coverage of the discovery dominated news coverage in a slow summer news week.

On Friday, Comer jumped into the fray by writing a letter demanding a briefing from the Secret Service and promised to “determine whose failure” led to the powder being left in the White House:

The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating the details surrounding the discovery of cocaine in the White House. This alarming development requires the Committee to assess White House security practices and determine whose failures led to an evacuation of the building and finding of the illegal substance. The Committee requests the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) provide additional information. The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House’s history. According to a senior law-enforcement official, the cocaine was found in a storage facility that is “routinely used by White House staff and guests to store cell phones.”1 According to reports, USSS agents discovered a suspicious white powder inside the White House, prompting an evacuation of White House staff and personnel.2 The substance has since been confirmed to be cocaine. This incident has raised additional concerns with the Committee regarding the level of security maintained at the White House. In order to assist the Committee with its investigation, please provide a staff level briefing on this matter by July 14, 2023. You may contact the Committee at (202) 225-5074 to schedule the briefing. The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is the principal oversight committee of the U.S. House of Representatives and has broad authority to investigate “any matter” at “any time” under House Rule X. Thank you for your prompt attention to this important investigation.

Sincerely,

James Comer Chairman Committee on Oversight and Accountability

The Secret Service has yet to respond to Mediaite’s request for comment.

