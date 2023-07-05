Fox News Host ALMOST Points Out ‘There’s Nothing’ To Suggest Hunter Biden Brought Cocaine Into White House

Fox News host Steve Doocy almost got to the end of a sentence in which he was pointing out there’s “nothing” to suggest Hunter Biden was the source of the cocaine that was reportedly found at the White House over the weekend.

The Secret Service discovered a suspicious powder Sunday night, initial testing of which indicated the substance was cocaine. Critics of President Joe Biden immediately pounced on the news to suggest his son was to blame and to mock his struggle with addiction.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, co-host Kayleigh McEnany just so happened to introduce the cocaine story by also mentioning Hunter, and tossing to correspondent Mark Meredith on the White House lawn, who also mentioned Hunter:

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Hunter Biden joining the first family on the White House balcony for the 4th of July fireworks show as Secret Service agents investigate suspected cocaine that was found in the West Wing. Mark Meredith, he joins us now from the White House. Mark? MARK MEREDITH: Kayleigh, Steven Griff. Good morning to all three of you. President Biden and his family came back to the White House from Camp David to enjoy the 4th of July festivities last night. It was a picture perfect night here in the nation’s capital. But this morning, there are more questions about who’s coming in and out of the White House after cocaine was found in the West Wing. Now, the president nor his staff talked about this last night during the celebration. Camera spotted the first family, including the first lady and first son Hunter Biden, there in attendance. But it appears these drugs were discovered on Sunday while the president was away. They were found in a work area of the West Wing.

McEnany went on to underscore that the discovery was made in a very accessible part of the White House, and speculated on several likely culprits — nome of whom were named Hunter:

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Apparently, this is a place where tour guides can go through. We don’t know exactly where it was in the West Wing, but having been there, worked there, it’s a small place. Did a tourist bring it in? If so, that’s troubling for national security, for the security of the president of the United States. Was it a staffer? If so, we got to get to the bottom of it. A staffer shouldn’t be using cocaine or bringing it into the White House. But troubling nonetheless, a white powder in the West Wing.

Doocy wrapped up the conversation by noting the memes that circulated on social media, then almost mentioned there’s “nothing to” suggest Hunter Biden brought the substance into the White House, trailing off in mid-sentence:

STEVE DOOCY: Right. But if you look at the Internet and you look at social media, there are all sorts of memes and there are all sorts of rumors. You know, let’s see, who, who has access to the White House, who kind of looks like he’s living at the White House? Oh, yeah. Hunter Biden. There’s nothing to sug– You know, that’s just going on, on the Internet. But you know that because I’m sure everybody has sent that stuff to you.

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

