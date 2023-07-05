WATCH: CNN’s Sara Sidner Cracks Up While Discussing the ‘Blow-By-Blow’ of the White House Coke

The anchors of CNN News Central had some fun with the news surrounding the discovery of cocaine at the White House.

John Berman threw to a report from Priscilla Alvarez on Wednesday about the lab tests confirming that the white powder found at the executive mansion over the weekend was, in fact, cocaine. President Joe Biden was not at the White House at the time of the discovery, but an investigation is underway to determine who brought it in and how.

As Berman wrapped up the show with the report, co-host Sara Sidner quipped, “I would like to know, blow-by-blow, who was responsible for this.” She dropped her remark with a chuckle since “blow” is a slang term for cocaine, which was not lost on her colleagues.

“Too soon,” Berman said, mock-scolding his colleague. Kate Bolduan was also quite amused, telling Berman, “There’s no ‘too soon’ about this!”

“No one was injured — as far as we know,” she said, “and it’s an illicit drug at the White House. Why can’t you actually have a little bit of fun with it?”

“I don’t believe in fun,” he replied, prompting Bolduan to sarcastically respond, “No, he doesn’t.”

Watch above via CNN.

