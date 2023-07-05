WATCH: CBS Anchors Have Hilarious Reaction to Cocaine Being Found at White House

CBS Mornings star Gayle King had a classic understated reaction to the news that cocaine was found at the White House when she introduced the story by calling it “quite a surprise!” And her co-hosts had their own riffs to add in a segment that went off the, um, rails. So to speak.

The Secret Service this week discovered a suspicious white powder at the White House, which testing revealed to be cocaine.

“Now to a surprising discovery at the White House. What was it? A bag of suspicious white powder believed to be cocaine,” said King to begin. She pointed out that the area in which it was discovered is “accessible” to tour groups, and that President Joe Biden “and his family” were out of town when it was discovered.

She tossed to reporter Skyler Henry with the amusing observation, “This is quite a surprise!”

“It certainly is, Gayle,” agreed Henry.

After the report, the King and her cohosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson had some laughs about it the situation.

“I’m hung up on the ‘believed to be’ comment. How long does it take to find out?” said Dokoupil. “Also, they’re kind of blaming it on the tourists in the public area?”

“On the tours!” Burleson interjected.

“Yes, are people careless with their cocaine?” asked King.

“You know, it’s an expensive drug,” replied Dokoupil.

“So many questions there,” said King.

Burleson said he doesn’t want to hear from Biden or ex-president Donald Trump on the subject.

“I would like to hear from one person in particular,” he said, leaving the Hunter Biden implication hanging for a moment as King asked, “Who?”

“That bill that used to sit on Capitol Hill for Schoolhouse Rock,” he said. “Put this in layman’s terms, what happened? Because I’m a little confused.”

“He was already rolled up in the cartoon, he was ready to go,” said Dokoupil, who really had the most cocaine-specific of the jokes in the set.

As they continued to laugh, Dokoupil eventually said they had used “way too much time” on the story of cocaine at the White House and it was time to turn “back to the news.”

Watch the clips above, via CBS Mornings.

