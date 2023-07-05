KJP Hit With Blizzard of Cocaine Questions From Nearly Every Reporter at First WH Briefing Since Discovery

There was a lot of news coming out of the July 4 holiday weekend, but the White House Press Corps had one story at the top of their minds: the cocaine in the West Wing.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was hit with an avalanche of cocaine-related questions during Wednesday’s daily briefing with nearly every single reporter asking about who could have left it, what was going on with security, would WH staffers undergo drug testing, and more and more lines of questioning. Jean-Pierre replied each time that this was under the purview of the Secret Service and that she wouldn’t be providing any further information while their investigation was ongoing.

It didn’t stop any of the reporters from asking though! After getting nothing from President Joe Biden during his bilateral meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the press descended upon KJP, who was quick to remind the press that the Biden family — including Hunter Biden — were away from the White House for the holiday at Camp David. KJP also noted that the area where the cocaine was found was a “heavily-traveled area” and that guests to the White House must go through screening before arriving. She also iterated that “getting to the bottom” of the cocaine mystery was important to the President.

Other questions covered during the briefing were President Biden’s bilat with Prime Minister Kristersson, the violence in the Middle East, the ruling on social media. But if there was a word cloud made out of the transcript of this particular briefing, “cocaine” would be prominently featured.

But KJP’s crash is the media’s bump, because the mystery surrounding who could have left the illicit substance behind is giving hosts the giggles during a mostly slow holiday news cycle.

You can watch the full briefing on YouTube:

