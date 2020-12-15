comScore

JUST IN: Biden Reportedly Picks Pete Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary

By Josh FeldmanDec 15th, 2020, 2:21 pm
Pete Buttigieg

Win McNamee/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has apparently picked former Mayor Pete Buttigieg to be his nominee for Transportation Secretary.

The former South Bend mayor and former presidential candidate has been seen as a rising star in the Democratic party, and previous reporting suggested he was being considered for an ambassadorship — specifically ambassador to China.

But a number of outlets reported Tuesday afternoon that Buttigieg is being selected to run the Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

