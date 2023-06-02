JUST IN: CNN Drops New Scoop on Bombshell Trump Tape — His Lawyers Can’t Find Document Trump Talked About

CNN’s political reporting team dropped a new scoop on the bombshell recording of ex-President Donald Trump discussing a classified document — a document his attorneys can’t find.

Paula Reid and Kaitlan Collins broke the news Wednesday afternoon that Trump was caught on tape discussing a classified document that he had taken with him when he left the White House — and the Justice Department investigation headed by Special Counsel Jack Smith now has that tape in its possession.

On the tape, Trump reportedly acknowledges he can’t show the document — which outlines a plan to invade Iran — to his visitors because of the classification attached to it.

Kaitlan Collins, Paula Reid, and Katelyn Polantz followed up Friday with a new report in which multiple sources say that in response to a Justice Department subpoena, Trump’s attorneys searched for the specific document from the tape and anything related to it — but can’t find anything:

Attorneys for Donald Trump turned over material in mid-March in response to a federal subpoena related to a classified US military document described by the former president on tape in 2021 but were unable to find the document itself, two sources tell CNN. Prosecutors issued the subpoena shortly after asking a Trump aide before a federal grand jury about the audio recording of a July 2021 meeting at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. On the recording, Trump acknowledges he held onto a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran. Prosecutors sought “any and all” documents and materials related to Mark Milley, Trump’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Iran, including maps or invasion plans, the sources say. A similar subpoena was sent to at least one other attendee of the meeting, another source tells CNN. The sources say prosecutors made clear to Trump’s attorneys after issuing the subpoena that they specifically wanted the Iran document he talked about on tape as well as any material referencing classified information – like meeting notes, audio recordings or copies of the document – that may still be Trump’s possession.

On Thursday night’s edition of Fox News’s Hannity, Trump was asked, “Do you know who this call may be with? Do you know anything about it?” Trump replied, “No, I don’t know anything about it. All I know is this: Everything I did was right. We have the Presidential Records Act, which I abided by 100%.”

Watch above via Fox News’s Hannity.

