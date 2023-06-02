Sean Hannity Flat-Out Asks Trump At Fox Town Hall If He’s On New Blockbuster Tape Talking About Classified Doc

Fox News host Sean Hannity flat-out asked former President Donald Trump if he knows about the conversation depicted on a bombshell recording whose existence was reported by CNN this week.

CNN broke the news Wednesday afternoon that Trump was caught on tape discussing a classified document that he had taken with him when he left the White House — and the Justice Department investigation headed by Special Counsel Jack Smith now has that tape in its possession.

On the tape, Trump reportedly acknowledges he can’t show the document — which outlines a plan to invade Iran — to his visitors because of the classification attached to it.

On Thursday night’s edition of Fox News’s Hannity. The host devoted his program to a “Town Hall” event with Trump and a raucous pro-Trump crowd, like you might see on CNN.

About halfway through the show, Hannity rather bluntly addressed the elephant in the room, asking Trump about the alleged recording and the conversation reportedly depicted on it:

SEAN HANNITY: The third issue is there’s a special counsel that’s appointed and news broke yesterday that there might be a tape recording that, quote, where you acknowledge that you understood… DONALD TRUMP: Yeah… SEAN HANNITY: That these were classified documents. First of all, do you know who this call may be with? Do you know anything about it? DONALD TRUMP: No, I don’t know anything about it. All I know is this: Everything I did was right. We have the Presidential Records Act, which I abided by 100%.

That ten seconds or so of denial from Trump was followed by nearly five minutes of riffing and digression that was loaded with falsehoods and fabrications big and small — including the unfounded claim that the documents found in President Joe Biden’s Delaware garage were located underneath a classic sports car and covered with automotive grease.

Watch the full response above via Fox News’s Hannity.

