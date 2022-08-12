JUST IN: Damning Info on Secret Service Was Removed From Trump-Appointed DHS Watchdog’s Report to Jan. 6 Committee

A DHS inspector general’s draft report to the January 6 committee was altered to remove damning information accusing the Secret Service of impeding their investigation.

The Secret Service has been under fire ever since the news broke that Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021 were deleted by the agency after they were told to preserve them.

And now, on the heels of the news that Trump-appointed Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari knew about the deleted Secret Service texts for more than a year before he told the January 6 committee about them, CNN’s Whitney Wild and Zachary Cohen broke the news about the spiked draft report that shows “Secret Service has resisted OIG’s oversight activities and continued to significantly delay OIG’s access to records, impeding the progress of OIG’s January 6. 2021 review.”

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Wild explained:

This memo was obtained by the Project on Government Oversight. It was shared with CNN, and it shows that there was original language that would have had detailed descriptions from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general’s office of the multiple ways they thought the Secret Service was stalling the watchdog’s investigation. Among the accusations: these investigators said the Secret Service wouldn’t identify the reviewers of records, that made it hard to contact them and get the relevant information. Investigators also said that the Secret Service wouldn’t give records to the IG without an internal review, and when they did hand over documents, they were heavily redacted. Finally, the IG investigators said that the Secret Service wasn’t totally upfront with them about the totality of the text message loss from the weeks leading up to January 6. So this is the issue we’ve been talking a lot about. The Secret Service said that they had this data migration a couple of weeks after January six, which basically wiped text messages from several people’s cell phones. The IG thought that was crucial information and they had been going back and forth for about a year to try to get those text messages. Again, the IG saying Secret Service didn’t didn’t tell us exactly what was going on. The point here is that the warnings were approved for release to Congress in April, but they never made it into this final report that was issued in June. So something happened between April when they felt like they were ready to go and June when this report was actually sent over to lawmakers. That’s raising a lot of questions because about a month after that report came out, the IG had this dramatic about-face and took all of these complaints directly to the Hill. The Secret Service is saying that they did and they are cooperating with these investigations. Sources within the agency I’ve spoken with for several weeks now have really pushed back on the idea that they were stalling the IG from getting records saying they can’t just release internal records without first getting reviews for executive privilege and national security issues.

Watch above via CNN.

