The New York Times announced Friday morning that they will be joining the ranks of other large companies in altering their return to office plans, in the midst of the Delta variant of Covid-19 that is surging across the country.

The initial plan was for employees to begin the return to in-person work on Sept. 7, starting with at least three days a week in the office. The newspaper has since stated that they are indefinitely postponing the full staff return to office, following recent updated guidelines from the CDC.

Meredith Kopit Levien, chief executive of The New York Times Company, sent an email to the staff saying, “In light of the evolution of the virus, including new trends around the Delta variant and the updated guidance from the C.D.C. this week on masking, we have decided to push out our plans for a full return at this time.”

The New York Times joins the ranks of companies such as The Washington Post, Uber and Lyft, who have all made alterations to their safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the dangerous variant.

So far there is no indication of when the staff will be returning back to in-person work as the newspaper is, “not ready to specify a new date for a full reopening.”

