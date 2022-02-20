JUST IN: Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for Covid

British monarch Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace sent out a press release on Sunday, confirming the monarch’s diagnosis.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” the statement says. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The queen has been triple-vaccinated for Covid, though she has reduced her schedule of late. She has cancelled a number of public engagements over the past several months, even as she kept up with her lighter duties at Windsor Castle. Elizabeth is the U.K.’s longest reigning monarch, recently celebrating her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne.

The announcement comes after Elizebeth reportedly met recently with her son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, who tested positive for Covid days later. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive shortly after.

