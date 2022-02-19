Candace Owens Calls for U.S. Invasion of Canada to ‘Deal With the Tyrannical Reign of Justin Trudeau Castro’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens suggested on Friday that the U.S. send troops to Canada to “deal with the tyrannical reign of Justin Trudeau Castro” amid vaccine mandate protests.

Owens argued that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “has fundamentally declared himself dictator and is waging war on innocent Canadian protesters and those who have supported them financially.”

STOP talking about Russia.

Send American troops to Canada to deal with the tyrannical reign of Justin Trudeau Castro. He has fundamentally declared himself dictator and is waging war on innocent Canadian protesters and those who have supported them financially. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 19, 2022

Trudeau invoked emergency powers at the beginning of the week, and police have since moved to disperse crowds by making more than a hundred arrests and moving vehicles blocking vehicles.

The police crackdown comes after weeks of a “Freedom Convoy” protest organized by truckers against government-imposed Covid vaccine mandates — including one for truckers that applied as of Jan. 15 — as well as restrictions on dining and other activities for unvaccinated individuals.

Owens previously suggested the U.S. invade Australia — also because of Covid-related restrictions.

“When do we deploy troops to Australia? When do we invade Australia and free an oppressed people who are suffering under a totalitarian regime? When do we spend trillions of dollars to spread democracy in Australia?” she said in October.

