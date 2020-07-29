Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 less than 24 hours after attending the House Judiciary Committee’s questioning of Attorney General William Barr, according to Politico.

NEWS … Texas Rep. LOUIE GOHMERT (@replouiegohmert) has tested positive for the coronavirus. He has not been wearing a mask on Capitol Hill. Gohmert was scheduled to go to Texas with @realDonaldTrump this morning. Story up on POLITICO shortly…. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 29, 2020

Gohmert has not been wearing a mask around the hill, he told CNN, because he’s been tested regularly.

“I don’t have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it. But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask,” he said on June 27.

The eight-term Republican congressman spent Tuesday in a room full of representatives, who mostly wore masks. Members of congress were socially distanced, but they were speaking inside the US Capitol for over five hours during Barr’s hearing. Gohmert was not wearing a mask in the building.

Gohmert was expected to fly to Texas with President Donald Trump on Wednesday. He tested positive during a pre-screen at the White House, according to Politico.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]