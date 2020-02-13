Former White House Press Secretary turned Dancing with The Stars participant Sean Spicer will be back in the swamp to host his own cable news talk show on Newsmax TV called, Spicer & Co.

The show will be aired daily on weekdays – debuting Tuesday, March 3rd, at 6 pm ET – from the nation’s capital.

According to a press release, Spicer & Co. will feature “Washington insiders, experts, journalists, and power brokers to analyze the day’s top headlines from the Beltway and the key news from the U.S. and the world,” according to a press release.

The press release continues with Spicer stating that the show will give viewers a front-row seat into the happening of politics in Washington, D.C.

“We are going to offer viewers a unique perspective and insights into what’s really happening, who is up, who’s down, and most importantly how it’s going to affect their lives,” Spicer said. “I’ve had a front-row seat to how Washington works at the highest levels– in the White House, Congress, the Pentagon, and K Street. We are going to invite our viewers into a conversation that is totally unique. We will ask the questions and cover the topics that everyone in America is thinking about, but no one is asking or talking about.”

Spicer announced his show early Thursday via Twitter:

Some big personal news! I excited to announce that I will be hosting a new show at 6pm on Newsmax TV. “Spicer & Co,’’ debuts on Super Tuesday, March 3rd, at 6 pm ET and will air daily. Sign up at https://t.co/ZOL1vhTXcN to keep up to date as we get closer to the launch date. pic.twitter.com/Efq9Zjki6Q — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 13, 2020

