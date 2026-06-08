‘Stolen Before Our Eyes’: MAGA World Erupts as Trump Claims LA Race ‘Rigged’

MAGA influencers and pundits have rallied behind President Donald Trump’s claims that California’s vote count is “CROOKED” and “rigged,” rallying behind allegations that the Los Angeles mayoral race is being unfairly tilted against Republican candidate Spencer Pratt.

The backlash came after Pratt, a Trump-backed Republican, slipped from second to third place in the contest as additional ballots were counted. Progressive City Council member Nithya Raman (D) moved ahead of Pratt on Sunday, putting her in position to face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D) in a November runoff if current trends hold.

California officials say the shift reflects the state’s lengthy ballot-counting process, which includes mail ballots arriving close to Election Day.

Trump, however, has asserted that the changing margins are proof that the election was “rigged” and “crooked,” although has offered no evidence to support allegations of fraud.

The president’s stance has quickly spread through conservative social media, where allies and high-profile MAGA figures echoed his allegations, casting doubt on the updated results.

What followed was a chorus of outrage from some of MAGA’s most influential pundits, like Benny Johnson, who said the shift “defies all mathematical probability”:

They want you to believe this happened in the LA Mayors race… 3rd place jumps to 1st in *every* ballot drop *after* Election Day Defies all mathematical probability, the law of averages and has never happened in US election history No one with a functional brain believes this pic.twitter.com/dytiUmW6zI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2026

OutKick founder Clay Travis quipped that “no one with a functional brain believes these results”:

Five days after the LA election, Spencer Pratt falls to third place and a woman who hardly anyone voted for in person, Nithya Raman, totally dominated in mail voting to come in second. No one with a functional brain believes these results. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 8, 2026

Fox News Digital columnist David Marcus said the election was being “stolen before our eyes”:

We just watched 2 major California elections stolen before our eyes, and cowardly John Thune still won’t pass the Save America Act. He’s worse than Pence. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 7, 2026

Others piled on:

A woman with absolutely zero following, no groundswell of support, and no name ID absolutely killed it in mail-in voting in Los Angeles. It's just the way this state counts ballots, guys!! Free PSA: If you don't want us to assume cheating, maybe make it a little less obvious. https://t.co/0oRlLLmfRC — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) June 8, 2026

Don’t let them gaslight you. They’re cheaters. They stole the LA mayoral election. The late mail-in ballot numbers are… literally unbelievable. There’s no way the no-name councilwoman Nithya Raman who got 22% of the vote in person… Organically got 40% in late mail in… — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 8, 2026

They’re stealing the election in front of our eyes. What will be done about it? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 7, 2026

I try not to get political. But LA is where I live, and I am here to tell you: There is 0.0 percent chance these results are legit. Nithya Raman has no base. No one knew who she was until Spencer Pratt torched her on debate stage. She gave a concession speech on Tuesday. I… https://t.co/mor2udEldw — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) June 7, 2026

Here’s the problem. Trump, Pratt and others say the LA election was rigged. They know it. We know it. Everyone knows it. Kirsten Welker? She demands evidence. The rest of the corporate media demand to see the evidence. WHERE’S THE EVIDENCE, they scream in unison? But if a… — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) June 8, 2026

They stole the CA mayors race. I’m sorry. I am not a hair on fire person, but really when is enough going to be enough? — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) June 8, 2026

Literally no one believes the LA election "results." Another stolen election in broad daylight. Enough is enough. Pass the SAVE AMERICA ACT or our country is finished. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) June 8, 2026

Nithya Raman already gave a concession speech. Think about that. Not even she believed it was possible to make the top 2. But greedy machine Dems are still pumping her fake votes to get Spencer out of the top 2. Insane levels of fraud. https://t.co/J2mG6IVWIB — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 7, 2026

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