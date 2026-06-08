‘Stolen Before Our Eyes’: MAGA World Erupts as Trump Claims LA Race ‘Rigged’
MAGA influencers and pundits have rallied behind President Donald Trump’s claims that California’s vote count is “CROOKED” and “rigged,” rallying behind allegations that the Los Angeles mayoral race is being unfairly tilted against Republican candidate Spencer Pratt.
The backlash came after Pratt, a Trump-backed Republican, slipped from second to third place in the contest as additional ballots were counted. Progressive City Council member Nithya Raman (D) moved ahead of Pratt on Sunday, putting her in position to face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D) in a November runoff if current trends hold.
California officials say the shift reflects the state’s lengthy ballot-counting process, which includes mail ballots arriving close to Election Day.
Trump, however, has asserted that the changing margins are proof that the election was “rigged” and “crooked,” although has offered no evidence to support allegations of fraud.
The president’s stance has quickly spread through conservative social media, where allies and high-profile MAGA figures echoed his allegations, casting doubt on the updated results.
What followed was a chorus of outrage from some of MAGA’s most influential pundits, like Benny Johnson, who said the shift “defies all mathematical probability”:
OutKick founder Clay Travis quipped that “no one with a functional brain believes these results”:
Fox News Digital columnist David Marcus said the election was being “stolen before our eyes”:
Others piled on:
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