Jimmy Kimmel Plants Loaded AI Diaper on Prez to Mock NBC Interview ‘Hissy Fit’: ‘Full-Blown Trumper Tantrum’

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump for throwing a “hissy fit” when NBC’s Kristen Welker demanded evidence for his California election fraud “nonsense” – showing an AI-generated recreation of a diaper-clad president storming off set.

During Sunday’s Meet the Press interview, recorded Friday in Wisconsin, Welker pressed Trump on his allegations that California’s recent elections and the 2020 presidential contest were tainted by fraud.

When Welker asked Trump to provide evidence for his claims, the interview quickly deteriorated, and the president accused both the journalist and her network of being “crooked” before walking off.

The moment became a key gag during Kimmel’s Monday night monologue as he poked fun at the president’s behavior, rolling the clip of Welker challenging Trump to back up his claims that the Los Angeles mayoral election was “crooked.”

“You’re either crooked or you’re stupid,” Trump raged, before the clip cut to booing from inside the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio.

“This is why he mostly dated women who don’t speak English,” Kimmel cracked.

He continued: “This interview, first of all, was interrupted several times by rain. And I don’t know if he was worried about the cotton candy on his head getting wet or he just didn’t like the fact that he was being taken to task by a woman.”

“Either way, their talk ended in a full-blown Trumper tantrum,” the host added, before rolling back the moment that the president called it quits.

As the president stood up to leave, however, the clip had been edited to depict him wearing an adult-sized diaper, sparking laughter from Kimmel’s audience.

“You know what? When that dinner bell rings, he’s gone,” the host sniped.

In closing, Kimmel quipped, “Can you imagine any other president in the history of any other place doing that? That was a hissy fit!”

Watch above via ABC.

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