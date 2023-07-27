A third defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, has been charged by Special counsel Jack Smith in the Donald Trump classified documents case, court documents revealed on Thursday. CNN’s Paula Reid was first to report on the new development.

Trump, the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner, was charged along with his longtime personal aide Walt Nauta on federal charges related to the retention and handling of classified documents.

“De Oliveira was the maintenance worker who helped Nauta move boxes of classified documents around Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department first subpoenaed Trump for classified documents last May,” reported CNN.

De Oliveira’s name has been previously mentioned related to the case as surveillance footage in DOJ possession showed him “moving document boxes around the resort” ahead of Trump’s legal team’s search of Mar-a-Lago. The search resulted in Trump’s lawyers sending a certified letter to officials saying the former president had no more documents in his possession, which turned out to be false.

Reid explained to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that the court documents available to the public did not contain the indictment against De Oliveira, just that he was added as a defendant in the case.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

