

President Donald Trump’s Medicare/Medicaid honcho Dr. Mehmet Oz and former TV Superman Dean Cain were fact-checked in real-time by TMZ DC as the pair praised the “tons of people” around them at the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

In a brief clip posted by TMZ DC on Monday, the pair is seen onstage together at the National Mall event, praising the size of the crowd before them.

“And it’s because there’s tons of people here, it’s a huge space, and it’s just gonna to get more and more crowded as the week goes on,” Cain is heard saying.

Dr. Oz then chimes in, “Not only do we have a lot of people here, we have people that you wanna have, like Stacy Garrity (R), who’s gonna be the next governor of Pennsylvania.”

“Here we go!” Cain exclaims. “Hello governor!”

But as they spoke, the TMZ cameraman cheekily panned around to reveal only a scarce number of people around the stage, and a nearly empty National Mall:

Dr. Oz on stage with Dean Cain talks about how great the crowd is at the Great American State Fair… so @hicharliecotton pans his camera to reveal quite the opposite. https://t.co/vZ3exnGWS3 pic.twitter.com/4e1ugj7AVw — TMZ (@TMZ) June 29, 2026

The crowd size at the Great American State Fair really depends on who you ask.

Trump, taking to his Truth Social account on Monday, said the event that began on June 25, was crowded “with happy people,” despite reports of the contrary.

“Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?” Trump asked in the post.

In an attack at both of his predecessors, Trump added: “Ask yourself this simple question, “DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?” THE ANSWER IS NO!”

The 16-day Great American State Fair, marking America’s 250th anniversary, will continue through July 4 weekend and end on July 10.

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