BREAKING: Trump Organization, Top Exec Allen Weisselberg Reportedly Indicted by Grand Jury

A grand jury in Manhattan has indicted the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, according to people familiar with the matter. The criminal charges are not clear at this point, but they are expected to be unsealed on Thursday.

The indictments are part of a long-running investigation into the Trump family business by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Weisselberg is expected to turn himself in on Thursday at the district attorney’s office. A person familiar with the case told The Washington Post that prosecutors are hoping that he will cooperate by giving testimony against Trump in exchange for leniency. Trump has not been charged.

Vance’s office opened an investigation into Trump in 2018, after Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal attorney, admitted that during the 2016 presidential campaign, he paid off two women who had affairs with Trump in exchange for their silence. Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to breaking campaign finance laws after prosecutors argued the payments were intended to influence the election, therefore constituting illegal campaign contributions that exceeded federal limits. Cohen has claimed Trump authorized the illegal payments.

This is a developing story.

