JUST IN: Two Men Convicted in Plot to Capture Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Two men were convicted by a federal jury of a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI).

On Tuesday, Adam Fox was found guilty on one count of kidnapping conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, while Barry Croft was convicted of one count of kidnapping conspiracy, one count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Fox and Croft, who were re-tried in a nine-day proceeding after a hung jury in April, face a maximum of life in federal prison. Two others indicted were acquitted that month.

Another man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty in January 2021 to a federal kidnapping conspiracy charge and was sentenced the following August to six years behind federal bars. A fourth man, Kaleb Franks, pleaded guilty, also to a federal kidnapping conspiracy charge, in February. He has yet to be sentenced.

In 2020, six men were charged with plotting to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home and blow up a bridge in order to obstruct law enforcement’s response. The kidnapping plot was in response to Whitmer’s Covid-19 restrictions, which came under fire from the Right. The Right has accused the FBI of creating a set-up to indict the men behind the plot.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com