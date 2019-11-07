Kamala Harris: My Plan is So ‘Superior’ To Warren’s Medicare For All That ‘I Don’t Feel the Need’ to Take it Apart

California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that her health care plan is so “superior” to rival Senator Elizabeth Warren’s “Medicare for All” plan that she doesn’t “feel the need” to take apart Warren’s controversial funding plan.

On Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, former Obama official and MJ regular Steve Rattner spent a portion of the show laying out his objections to Warren’s recently-released plan to fund her Medicare for All plan, and when Senator Harris sat for an interview later in the show, co-host Willie Geist asked about those objections.

“Steve walked through the charts suggesting that the numbers don’t add up, not suggesting but proving that they don’t add up,” Geist said, and asked “For people who don’t pay attention closely, what’s the distinction between Elizabeth Warren’s plan and your plan to change the healthcare system?”

“I’m not taking away people’s private plan options,” Harris replied, adding that “I supported Medicare for all at the beginning of the process, and I heard from people. And they said, we want choice.”

Harris’ plan would allow for privately-administered “Medicare Advantage” plans, but those plans would still be funded by the government.

Harris added that her plan has a “10-year transition, as opposed to a four-year transition,” and that “I’m not going to increase middle class taxes, so there’s very significant differences.”

“So you say you will not raise taxes on the middle class, Elizabeth Warren has said the same,” Geist said. “Do you believe she is telling the truth, with that 34 trillion dollars of new revenue she’ll have to find?”

“I think the voters will make that decision,” Harris replied.

“But do you believe it’s possible to not raise middle class taxes, and to raise that kind of revenue?” Geist pressed.

“I don’t know that, I don’t know, we’ll see how the math plays out,” Harris demurred. “But I know, I can speak about my plan, and the voters will talk about the comparison and decide what they prefer.”

Rattner then cut in, telling Harris he appreciated her focus on a positive campaign, but added “what people come to me and say is ‘Why aren’t the other Democrats pointing this out?’ Why aren’t the other Democrats doing in effect what I’m doing, which is taking apart her numbers and showing that the numbers don’t work?’ So why aren’t you and your fellow Democrats taking apart her numbers and showing that they don’t work?”

“I am so convinced that my plan is superior to that plan that I don’t really feel the need to do that,” Harris replied. “I am really convinced, and I know that we have done the work on my plan. I am not going to take away people’s choice about having a public or a private plan, I am going to give people a transition that allows folks like organized labor to actually renegotiate their contract.”

“But she’s going to add 34 trillion dollars of spending that she hasn’t paid for, and doesn’t the public have a right to understand that from people like you?” Rattner pressed.

“Absolutely, and I’m glad you’ve done that work Steve,” Harris said with a laugh.

Since Warren released her plan, former Vice President Joe Biden has been vocal in his criticism, but without quite the granularity of Rattner’s analysis.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

