Biden Says ‘Elitist’ Elizabeth Warren Isn’t Giving ‘Straight Talk’ on Health Care, Accuses Her of Using GOP Talking Point

Former Vice President Joe Biden expanded his response to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s attacks, saying she’s not “leveling” with Americans on health care, has an “elitist attitude,” and turning the tables by accusing Warren of using a GOP talking point.

Earlier this week, Warren lashed out at Biden’s criticism of her “Medicare for All” funding plan by suggesting he’s “running in the wrong presidential primary” and “repeating Republican talking points.”

Biden responded by attacking Warren’s extensive past as a registered Republican — she converted to the Democratic Party at about the age of 47 over economic issues — and accusing her of “elitism.”

On Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show, Biden expanded on that criticism.

Host Joe Madison asked Biden “What do you mean? And I’m moving quickly because I know our time is limited, but what were you talking about, elitism, when it came to Elizabeth Warren? I mean, just define that. What was your What are you talking about, her approach is elitist?”

“Well, my point was that Elizabeth said something that I usually hear — she said that, referring to me, that candidates who question whether or not she had an appropriate policy on, was leveling with the American people on, her multi-trillion dollar plan for healthcare, were talking like Republicans. They’re running in the wrong primary.”

He added that “it was basically, if you don’t agree with Elizabeth Warren, you must somehow be not a Democrat. You must somehow be corrupt. You must not be as smart as she.”

Biden then suggested Warren might be out of place among the Democrats, saying “Tt’s just something that we don’t do in our party,” and that “It’s not who we are.”

He pointed out that Warren’s $20 trillion plan is well short of other estimates of the plan’s cost, and said “When you say that, the response is, well you’re using Republican talking points. She has yet to level with how much it’s going to cost 160,000 people out there who have private insurance that negotiate with their employers, that they may want to keep, may have to give it up.”

“She has things in her plan that are just not realistic,” he continued. “But when you question it, she talks about it as well, you just don’t understand or you’re sounding like a Republican, which is, which is a talking point that is used by the other party, not by us.”

“It’s not who we are, and it’s just an elitist attitude about, you’re either my way or the highway,” Biden said, adding “You must be, you must not know what you’re talking about if you disagree with me.”

Madison asked Biden if there would be a place in his administration for someone like Warren, and Biden said it would be “presumptuous” to discuss that, but he said, of Warren, “She is a very, very competent person.”

But he went on to add that “I think the American public and the community is looking for straight talk,” and that “I don’t think you get into that right now as it relates to healthcare.”

Warren’s funding plan relies on ending all wars, passing comprehensive immigration reform, taxing financial transactions that the taxes themselves are supposed to discourage, and tripling her wealth tax for fortunes above $1 billion, among other things.

