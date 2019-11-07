President Donald Trump pines for his days of hosting The Apprentice, according to a new report, and wants to revive the show in some form once he’s out of office.

The Daily Beast reported that Trump remains in touch Apprentice creator Mark Burnett, and that the two of them have talked about how they might be able to resume their collaboration once the Trump presidency is over. Trump often has flashes of nostalgia for his reality-TV hosting gig, sources told the Beast, so one of the most frequent projects he’s discussed with Burnett is a new version of The Apprentice under the working title of The Apprentice: White House.

From the report:

The TV program would be explicitly politics-themed and take full advantage of Trump’s status as a former president of the United States and a newfound Republican kingmaker. “There have been several discussions between Burnett and Trump about The Apprentice: White House,” a person with knowledge of the situation told The Daily Beast. “It is something Burnett thinks could be a money-spinner and Trump is very keen on doing.”

The White House declined to comment on the article, but a spokesperson for Burnett told the Beast, “The quoted statements attributed to Mr. Burnett are absolutely false. Among other things, The president and Mr. Burnett have not discussed making television shows in any shape or form.”

By contrast, however, a source who spoke with Burnett about Trump says the producer takes pride in his relationship with the president.

“Mark would say ‘My relationship with the president is incredibly strong. I’m the most powerful person in Hollywood because of it. I could wipe the floor because of it,’” the source told the Beast. “Mark has no shame.”

