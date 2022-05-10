Karine Jean-Pierre Said the 2016 Election Was ‘Stolen’

Incoming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has come under fire for tweeting a false claim that the 2016 presidential election was “stolen.”

“Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump,” she tweeted in December 2016, a month after Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump.

Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump https://t.co/NI7vqPV6cu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 18, 2016

This is not the only time Jean-Pierre has called an election stolen. In April 2020, she made the same claim over the 2018 gubernatorial election in Georgia, where Brain Kemp defeated Stacey Abrams.

Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.https://t.co/ZIKGTd6U1v — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 2, 2020

Last week, President Joe Biden announced Jean-Pierre would succeed Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. Psaki’s last day on the job will be Friday. Jean-Pierre will be the first Black and LGBTQ person to be in the position.

In a statement, Biden said:

Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.

Before Jean-Pierre served as a senior official on the 2020 Biden campaign, she was an MSNBC analyst and was the senior adviser and top spokesperson for the progressive organization MoveOn.org.

