Karine Jean-Pierre Said the 2016 Election Was ‘Stolen’

May 10th, 2022
 
Incoming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has come under fire for tweeting a false claim that the 2016 presidential election was “stolen.”

“Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump,” she tweeted in December 2016, a month after Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump.

This is not the only time Jean-Pierre has called an election stolen. In April 2020, she made the same claim over the 2018 gubernatorial election in Georgia, where Brain Kemp defeated Stacey Abrams.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced Jean-Pierre would succeed Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. Psaki’s last day on the job will be Friday. Jean-Pierre will be the first Black and LGBTQ person to be in the position.

In a statement, Biden said:

Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.

Before Jean-Pierre served as a senior official on the 2020 Biden campaign, she was an MSNBC analyst and was the senior adviser and top spokesperson for the progressive organization MoveOn.org.

