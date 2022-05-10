FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf Says ‘Misinformation’ Is ‘The Leading Cause Of Death’ In The United States

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf has declared misinformation as the leading cause of death in the United States.

Speaking on Doctor Radio Reports on Sirius XM last Friday, Califf said, “I have been telling Congress that misinformation is the leading cause of death. I don’t know if people are aware but we just passed a really bad mark in the U.S. we now have a life expectancy five years shorter than the average of high income countries.”

“We’re in the negative spiral right now due to mostly chronic disease, drug overdose, and gun violence,” Califf added. “Mental health being a very important part of the problem. If you think about the common chronic diseases we’re talking about good ol’ fashioned heart disease, diabetes, obesity.”

Califf continued, “This is driven by day-to-day habits that people have. Driven largely by the information they’re ingesting and not driven by the information they should be getting about the measures that are affective.”

“One that we have a lot of control over is we now have generic medicines for most of those that are pretty inexpensive and a lot of people aren’t taking them,” Califf said. “We got to reach people with secondary prevention but also make sure we flood the airwaves and our personal interactions with positive, reliable, useful information.”

Listen above via Doctor Radio Reports on Sirius XM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com