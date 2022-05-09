‘Misinformation’: Incoming Biden Press Secretary’s Tweet Falsely Claiming 2018 Georgia Election Was Stolen Resurfaces

By Jackson RichmanMay 9th, 2022, 3:43 pm
 
White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre arrives for a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. on May 26, 2021. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Incoming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has come under fire for a tweet falsely saying that the 2018 gubernatorial election in Georgia was stolen.

“Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams,” she tweeted on April 2, 2020.

The election was won by Kemp, a Republican who, as Georgia Secretary of State, purged voter rolls of inactive voters. However, turnout was “21 points higher than the state’s 1982-2014 average,” according to FiveThirtyEight. Abrams, a Democrat, and Kemp, who overwhelmingly leads Trump-endorsed former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in a GOP gubernatorial primary poll, are expected to face each other in November for a rematch.

On Monday, the tweet resurfaced with mockery and scorn from the right.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: