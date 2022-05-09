Incoming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has come under fire for a tweet falsely saying that the 2018 gubernatorial election in Georgia was stolen.

“Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams,” she tweeted on April 2, 2020.

Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.https://t.co/ZIKGTd6U1v — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 2, 2020

The election was won by Kemp, a Republican who, as Georgia Secretary of State, purged voter rolls of inactive voters. However, turnout was “21 points higher than the state’s 1982-2014 average,” according to FiveThirtyEight. Abrams, a Democrat, and Kemp, who overwhelmingly leads Trump-endorsed former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in a GOP gubernatorial primary poll, are expected to face each other in November for a rematch.

On Monday, the tweet resurfaced with mockery and scorn from the right.

Biden’s incoming Press Secretary falsely claimed the 2018 Georgia governor’s election was stolen from Stacey Abrams. Will the media label this as an attack on our Democracy? https://t.co/XEhxtj5HCR — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) May 9, 2022

The new White House Secretary has spread very serious doubts about the legitimacy of American democracy. https://t.co/SClspibtjk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2022

Seems like a bad thing for a WH press sec to have said. https://t.co/q7VqvU1205 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 9, 2022

If questioning the results of elections were a crime, pretty much the entire Democrat Party and the entire media complex would be in prison. For instance, incoming WH press secretary here: https://t.co/NhSsj41m0x — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 9, 2022

Jen Psaki’s replacement has a history of spreading dangerous election fraud conspiracy theories that undermine our Democracy. https://t.co/Jpo56X7k8W — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 9, 2022

Please stop telling a damn lie. Stacey Abrams Lost! https://t.co/UPPEDRikJ0 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) May 9, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre is unfit to serve as the White House Press Secretary. https://t.co/qpZonFfTCV — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 9, 2022

Tweet this crap out.. What are the consequences? You get to be Press Secretary. YES!!! https://t.co/9iMHb8FmEi — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 9, 2022

*This* is what misinformation looks like ⬇️ https://t.co/YpYyMIBwlZ — Gates McGavick (@GatesMcgavick) May 9, 2022

