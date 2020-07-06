White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ended Monday’s press briefing by slamming reporters for repeatedly asking about President Donald Trump’s position on the Confederate Flag while failing to ask about violence in New York City.

After responding to an unrelated question about the coronavirus at the end of the briefing, McEnany told reporters:

I would end with this. I was asked probably 12 questions about the Confederate Flag. This president is focused on action. I’m a little dismayed that I didn’t receive one question on the deaths this weekend. I didn’t receive one question about New York City shootings doubling for the third straight week, and over the last seven days, shootings skyrocket by 142 percent. Not one question! I didn’t receive one question about five children who were killed. I will leave you with this remark by a dad. It broke my heart. A death of an 8-year-old loss in Atlanta this weekend. “They say, Black Lives Matter? You killed the child, she didn’t do nothing to nobody,” was his quote. We need to be focused on securing our streets, making sure no lives are lost, because all Black Lives Matter. That of David Dorn, and that of this 8-year-old girl.

McEnany was referencing a number of questions reporters had asked about a Monday tweet from the president claiming that NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate Flag at its events partially accounted for the sport’s “lowest ratings EVER!”

Dorn, a retired police captain in St. Louis, was killed in June while responding to an alarm at a pawn shop in the city.

Watch above via Fox News.

