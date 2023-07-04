Kellyanne Conway Mocks Estranged Husband George as ‘Twitter-Famous For Attacking His Wife’ Before Adding ‘He’s Earned Respect’

Ex-Trump campaign manager and White House advisor Kellyanne Conway mounted an unconventional defense of her estranged husband, George Conway, on Twitter over the weekend.

The strange sequence of events began when George Conway, a former Republican operative and lawyer turned anti-Trump activist, expressed support for the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, the affirmative action case in which the court ruled that race may not be used as the determinative factor in college admissions decisions.

“I despise squeezing human beings into checkboxes. You should too,” tweeted Conway last Thursday, observing that “There are days when progressive apocalypticism approaches the level of Trumpist apocalypticism, and this day is one of them.”

This prompted some progressives, who have generally been enamored of Conway over the last several years, to lash out.

“Happy ‘George Conway is not your friend’ Day for all who observe. It happens right around this time in June every goddamn year,” tweeted The Nation‘s Elie Mystal.

That’s when Kellyanne stepped in to both defend and chide her estranged husband. “Attacking @gtconway3d for agreeing with #SupremeCourt that it’s unconstitutional to consider race in college admissions is especially rich,” she argued. “George is Asian; a product of public schools; accepted to Harvard at 16, Yale Law School at 20; made partner at top law firm at 30; not a nepo baby; immigrant mother & non-college degree father; he paid off his student loans; checked no box; asked for no special preferences.”

Attacking @gtconway3d for agreeing with #SupremeCourt that it’s unconstitutional to consider race in college admissions is especially rich. George is Asian; a product of public schools; accepted to Harvard at 16, Yale Law School at 20; made partner at top law firm at 30; not a… https://t.co/bnRnFhAVnA — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) July 1, 2023

When George addressed his critics by professing to “love all of you” except for Donald Trump, who he said he’d nevertheless be “willing to visit” in prison, Kellyanne offered some advice in a follow-up:

Don’t grovel to the bullies, George, incl. your @MSNBC TV bros & “Twitter ‘friends'” (itself an oxymoron) now attacking you. They feted you into the 24/7 Trump Derangement Syndrome Cult & want you for one big reason (hint: it’s not Corgis). When you dare venture out into your actual expertise & make ppl think about the Constitution beyond their personal politics & pettiness, they lash out. Sad? For sure. Worth the cost? Highly doubtful.

Don’t grovel to the bullies, George, incl. your @MSNBC TV bros & “Twitter ‘friends'” (itself an oxymoron) now attacking you. They feted you into the 24/7 Trump Derangement Syndrome Cult & want you for one big reason (hint: it’s not Corgis). When you dare venture out into your… https://t.co/hpUJ4DGCRw — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) July 1, 2023

Although he initially supported Trump and celebrated his victory, George Conway became outspoken against his wife’s boss, even helping found the Lincoln Project, a controversial Super PAC with the stated objective of defeating Trump.

In 2019, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump after he offered an unflattering description of her husband, who had speculated that Trump was a narcissist:

George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!

“You think he [Trump] shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional, accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?” she asked Politico at the time.

