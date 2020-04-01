White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters that President Donald Trump deserves his recent high approval ratings because “the economy is humming along, and it’s the Trump economy.”

Conway gaggled with reporters on the driveway of the White House Wednesday morning, and was asked about Trump’s relatively high recent approval ratings. In the latest Gallup poll, Trump earned the highest net approval of his presidency (4 percent approve vs. 44 percent disapprove), while 60 percent approved of his response to the coronavirus crisis.

Conway was asked “The president has really increased in the polls, what do you attribute that to?”

“He’s at 61% in the Gallup poll for his handling of Covid-19,” Conway said, adding an extra point. Since that poll was taken, Trump’s approval on the issue has been lower in other polls.

“He never had this high an approval rating on the economy, and certainly deserved it,” Conway said when asked about Trump’s numbers improving. “The economy is humming along and it’s a Trump economy, between the deregulation, the tax cuts and job production, the trade deals, the energy dominance.”

The Gallup poll didn’t measure approval on the economy, and while Trump’s current average net approval on the issue is positive, it is about a third of what it was at his high point in January.

“But people expect Donald Trump, he’s a businessman, that’s part of why he got elected, lots of reasons, but you expect Donald Trump to fix, to help fix the economy, make it better,” Conway continued.

“But handling a global pandemic is not something people had anticipated, and it is the president, the approval rating of his handling on the Covid-19 is higher than his overall approval rating and on some of the other issues, and I attribute it to the fact that he gets out there everyday and tells people ‘Here’s what happened today,'” Conway said.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused massive job losses, monumental losses in the stock market, and a potential cratering of GDP, while Trump and Congress have passed bills aimed at mitigating those effects.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]