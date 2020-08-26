Kenosha Extends Curfew, County Sheriff Warns Police Can’t Stop Unrest: ‘We’re Not Going to Be Able to Stop it All’

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Wednesday the city’s curfew would apply to expanded hours and run at least through Sunday, but warned that his department doesn’t have enough resources to prevent further unrest.

Beth said the Tuesday would begin at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and tentatively would run through at least Sunday. He told reporters at an afternoon press conference that an 8:00 p.m. curfew imposed on Tuesday fell short of quelling violence in the city. “Some left — several left,” he said, referring to protesters. He said those who did not started “pelting” officers “with stones and bricks,” and that “molotov cocktails thrown” before police began using tear gas to disperse crowds.

“At 7:00, the curfew will allow us to disperse whoever’s gathered … in daylight,” Beth said. “It will help us to be able to see better. It will help the people to see better.”

However, he added that the extended hours wouldn’t be enough to guarantee peace in the city. “We’re not going to be be able to stop it all,” he said. “But we’re going to be assertive in protecting the city of Kenosha and Kenosha County.”

“In Kenosha, we are not accustomed to riots. We’re not accustomed to it,” Beth added. “We’re working hard, and we’re getting better this.”

A 17-year-old Illinois resident, Kyle Rittenhouse, was charged early Wednesday with intentional first degree murder after violence that place on Tuesday evening, which resulted in at least two deaths.

Watch above via the city of Kenosha.

