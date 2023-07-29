Pence Vows To End ‘Political Correctness’ At The Pentagon By Banning Transgender Personnel From Military in Iowa Speech

Former Vice President Mike Pence wowed conservative voters during his speech in Iowa on Friday by vowing to end “political correctness” at the Pentagon through prohibiting transgender individuals from serving in the military.

Pence, a staunch social conservative, who has struggled to gain noticeable footing since entering the crowded Republican presidential, vowed to reinstate a Trump-era ban on transgender military service members during his speech at the 2023 Lincoln Dinner.

In 2019, the Trump administration rolled back the rights of transgender individuals openly serving in the military by instituting a new policy that prohibited individuals with gender dysphoria who were taking hormones, or have already undergone a gender transition, from enlisting.

“We can embrace our role as leader of the free world to confront Russian aggression and Chinese provocations with a new military fitted to the challenges in the 21st century,” Pence told the audience in Iowa.

“And we can end the political correctness at the Pentagon, including reinstituting a ban on transgender personnel in the United States military,” he added as voters cheered.

Pence currently maintains average national support in the GOP primary at 5%, which puts him at fifth in the crowded field, according to Real Clear Politics.

Watch the full clip above via CSPAN.

