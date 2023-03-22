‘Killing Me!’ Trump Haters Can’t Contain Themselves Over AI-Generated Photos of Cops Nailing and Jailing Trump

Fans of former President Donald Trump’s impending arrest and imprisonment are having a field day sharing photo-realistic images of Trump being chased down, arrested, and jailed — all generated by artificial intelligence software.

Seeing Trump in an orange jumpsuit has long been a dream of Trump resistors, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels — the stage name of Stephanie Clifford — and reports Trump’s indictment and arrest could be imminent have pushed that anticipation to almost tantric levels.

Trump himself brought the prospect to vivid life over the weekend with a pair of all-caps social media post urging supporters to ‘TAKE OUR NATION BACK!’ and “PROTEST” because he “WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

Tuesday has come and gone with no arrest, but the hopeful have been brought closer to fulfillment by sharing AI-generated photo-fakes of Trump that went viral, and even inspired an Associated Press Fact-Check. and a Snopes-ing.

The photos vary in quality and subject matter, and according to KnowYourMeme originated Saturday with a now-deleted thread by a user named @TheInfiniteDude that included a Trump mug shot:

Another user named @EliotHiggins posted widely-shared images of Trump’s fictional apprehension as well. Here are just a few of the images that are being shared and relished with commentary like “The AI generated Trump arrest photos are killing me 😂”.

Trump leading cops on a foot chase:

The mistake they made with this AI generated photo is that Trump never runs. #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/cSVaYoydBF — Sarah Burris 🌻 (@SarahBurris) March 21, 2023

Trump getting taken down by NYPD officers:

Trump getting tackled by cops while for some reason wearing a utility belt:

Trump being loaded into a police SUV:

Trump waiting for cops at Mar-a-Lago:

But as numerous fact-checking buzzkills have pointed out to fans of these images, Trump has not been arrested, and there is no evidence he is holed up at Mar-a-Lago Tony Montana-style.

