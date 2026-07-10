MS NOW’s Erielle Reshef could help but laugh at President Donald Trump’s responses to the possibility of plots by Iran to assassinate him.

Erielle Reshef filled in on Friday for MS NOW’s Alicia Menendez for On the Line, and during a segment on Israel reportedly giving U.S. officials intel suggesting Iran was “considering” a plan to assassinate Trump, Reshef found herself amused by Trump’s responses.

“They want to take out the U.S. leader, me. I’m on every list. I saw things this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long because that’s the way it goes,” Trump told reporters at the NATO summit this week.

Reshef chuckled when she read the last line of Trump’s statement and then went into further comments he made the New York Post about “instructions” he’s worked up for his administration, should he be assassinated.

“I’ve left instructions if anything happens to I assume he means anything happens to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before… I hope you’ll miss me,” the president said.

Once again, Trump’s last zinger got to Reshef.

“I don’t mean to laugh at that, but I don’t know what else to do,” she said.

The reporter soon made it clear she thought the threat was plenty believable as MS NOW senior reporter David Rohde said he couldn’t confirm the specific allegation, but threats are aplenty due to the ongoing war.

“They were chanting death to trump at the funeral for [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei]. It’s pretty transparent,” she said.

Rohde agreed on the credibility.

He said:

Women holding up signs, like, kill Trump…that doesn’t mean protesters in Iran are able to carry it out, but I think it’s credible. I think there is a threat on his life. He’s had more assassinations than any American president and that’s a terrible thing for our country. But I don’t think — even bombing them as they’ve never seen before… it’s just, look, the key lesson of this war is that you cannot be, I think, credible unless you’re going to mount a ground invasion of a country. If you expect a regime to collapse and surrender, you have to do that. I’m not saying we should do that, but if you’re not prepared to send in ground troops, do not go to war. And now he’s stuck.

Watch above via MS NOW.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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