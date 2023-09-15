KJP Declares ‘80 is the New 40’ While Fielding Questions About President Biden’s Age

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared that “80 is the new 40” during Friday’s press briefing.

For quite some time, Jean-Pierre has fielded various questions about President Joe Biden’s age as well as his ability to finish out a potential second term in office.

During Friday’s press briefing, she put a unique spin on one reporter’s question.

“All the public polling, people concerned about age. How does the president plan to convince the American people over the next year that 80 is not too old for someone who’s running for reelection?” the reporter asked.

“Eighty is the new forty. Didn’t you hear?” Jean-Pierre replied.

“Look, you know, I get asked this question about once a week, maybe twice a week. I don’t know. I’ve lost track. This is a president, if you think about it, in 2019, he got the same criticism. In 2020, he got the same criticism. In 2022, he got the same criticism. And every time he beats the naysayers,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Every time he does above and beyond and makes history in doing that, that others are not able to do, right. And I think that’s really important too,” she added.

Jean-Pierre also touted Biden’s “record and look at how he’s been able to bring both sides together to get some really important things done. That matters.”

