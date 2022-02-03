Laid Off GETTR Employees Warn of Trouble for Platform: ‘Looks Like a High School Operation’

Jason Miller’s social media platform GETTR is reportedly in financial trouble, and users are vulnerable to security breaches, former employees claim.

Miller, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, launched the conservative social media website last July.

GETTR bills itself as a sort of free speech alternative to more traditional platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Miller’s creation failed to gain significant traction until recently, when high-profile Twitter users such as Joe Rogan and Tulsi Gabbard came aboard — although the app was popular when it was first released.

According to one report, GETTR found itself in serious financial trouble just after Christmas.

The company laid off not only staffers and executives but also its entire team of IT and cybersecurity experts.

The Washington Examiner, citing conversations with unnamed former GETTR employees, reported:

The layoffs came even as interest in the company, founded by Jason Miller, a spokesman for former President Donald Trump, exploded. But three people who were canned say that behind the scenes, GETTR is struggling with more than just growing pains, warning that the recent round of layoffs may have jeopardized the platform’s security. … At least 13 members of GETTR’s online security and infrastructure teams, including the platform’s chief information officer and its chief information security officer, were let go on Dec. 28, 2021, less than three months after they were first hired, the former executives said. The teams were not replaced, they said, leaving the company vulnerable to online threats. The employees said they were told that the company could no longer afford to employ them and was undergoing a major restructuring.

A former GETTR employee told the Examiner that the company is run incompetently.

“In all honesty, in all my years of doing cybersecurity, I’ve never seen a company this poorly run from business operations all the way to IT,” the person said. “It looks like a high school operation.”

Per the report, those who were let go are not blaming Miller, but exiled Chinese nationalist Guo Wengui, who is an investor.

Miller told the Examiner he would not comment for the report, but said GETTR is doing well.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com