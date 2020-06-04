The Lancet retracted a controversial study that claimed potential coronavirus drug hydroxychloroquine “increased risk of death and increased risk of heart issues” after it was revealed to be based on dodgy data from healthcare analytics company Surgisphere.

In a statement, the Lancet wrote that “three of the authors of the paper, ‘Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis’, have retracted their study,” after being “unable to complete an independent audit of the data underpinning their analysis.”

“As a result, they have concluded that they ‘can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources,'” the Lancet explained, adding, “The Lancet takes issues of scientific integrity extremely seriously, and there are many outstanding questions about Surgisphere and the data that were allegedly included in this study.”

The retraction, which is available in full on the Lancet, said, “We all entered this collaboration to contribute in good faith and at a time of great need during the COVID-19 pandemic. We deeply apologise to you, the editors, and the journal readership for any embarrassment or inconvenience that this may have caused.”

On Wednesday, it was reported that the study was being questioned after Surgisphere “failed to explain their data or the method behind their study.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]