Trump Drops Stunning Details About Iranian Apache Attack: ‘Got Very Lucky’ Bomb Didn’t Explode

President Donald Trump said the two pilots inside the Apache helicopter that was shot down by Iran “got very lucky” because “the bomb” didn’t go off during the attack.

The president’s comments — made while he was taking questions inside the Oval Office on Wednesday — were a little hazy: it was unclear if he meant a bomb being carried aboard the chopper, or whether an Iranian bomb hit the helicopter but failed to explode; the first option appears a bit more likely.

Here is what the president told reporters:

We had the bomb. We actually have the bomb. They are lucky the bomb didn’t explode. The bomb was lodged in the helicopter and didn’t explode. It was on fire but didn’t explode. They got very lucky.

Trump then told reporters it was great news that the two pilots survived the strike. He said it was an “amazing rescue” and that the reporters “won’t believe the rescue, how cool it was,” if they ever get a chance to see the footage.

A moment earlier, Trump reiterated what he said on Truth Social earlier on Wednesday — that he plans on striking Iran more.

“We’re going to be attacking them,” Trump said. “We’ll be attacking them very hard.”

That came after Trump said Iran needs to “pay the price” for the chopper attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump reiterated he still wants to cut a deal with Iran, but that he’s been talking to the country for months and nothing has worked out yet. He stressed the U.S. remains adamant that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

The upcoming attacks on Iran come a few weeks after Trump said a peace deal with the country would be announced “shortly.” Those plans have went sideways as the touchy ceasefire that was in place has been violated several times since then.

“Look, I’ve been working with Iran for a number of months, and they should sign their deal,” Trump added. “It’s a good deal.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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